ALDOT shutting down westbound I-565 exit ramps to Mooresville Road Sunday night

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – ALDOT said a detour will be in place for an exit on westbound I-565 beginning Sunday night.

Both westbound exit ramps to Mooresville Road will be shutdown around 6 p.m. for a resurfacing project.

The project will widen portions of I-565 from just west of I-65 just west of County Line Road to three lanes in each direction and will resurface the entire stretch of over seven miles.

Drivers will need to exit at Greenbrier Road and use the service roads along the interstate to access Mooresville Road.

The closure is expected to last around two months.