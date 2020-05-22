ALDOT says no construction-related lane closures over Memorial Day weekend, but you still need to use caution

The Alabama Department of Transportation is expecting many more people on the roads this holiday weekend. Because of this, from noon Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, ALDOT will have no construction-related lane closures.

So the work zones you usually drive through won’t be active over the weekend.

It’s important to note that although work zones won’t be active there will still be work zone materials around, and ALDOT says people still need to follow the reduced speed limits that are posted in the work zones.

Rest areas are still open and the restrooms are accessible. ALDOT says the areas that are most used by travelers are sanitized regularly, like door handles, counters, faucets, and toilets. They are also encouraging people to social distance.