ALDOT resurfacing Highway 53 in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation has a resurfacing project beginning Monday on Highway 53.

Reed Contracting was set to begin resurfacing Highway 53 from the intersection of Ed White/Coggins roads to the Alabama Highway 251 and Sixth Street intersection in Ardmore.

There will be single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers in some areas, ALDOT said. The construction will be happening from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, they said.

The $1.3 million project is expected to be done by early summer.