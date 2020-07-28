ALDOT repairs deteriorated road on AL 69 causeway in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala.- The causeway on Alabama highway 69 in Guntersville is down to one lane in both the north and southbound lanes.

Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) workers are repairing parts of the road that have deteriorated, by digging down and building the road back up with stone and a new slab, before repaving it.

ALDOT officials said Monday that about 15,000 people travel AL-69 each day.

They told WHNT News 19 that drivers should keep a few things in mind when driving it this week, as there are a couple of constructions zones in the area.

“There are a couple possible minor inconveniences with maybe some small delays that you could run into but most importantly watch your speed, avoid distractions and be prepared to merge over if you come to one of those shifts,” said ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett.

Work is expected to be complete and the road should be fully reopen by the end of the week, but that depends on the weather.