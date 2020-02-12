ALDOT plans to fix Brindlee Mountain road crack Thursday

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to fix a cracked section of U.S. Highway 231 on Brindlee Mountain Thursday.

An ALDOT spokesman said Wednesday evening the southbound lane near Hill Road would be closed that evening and throughout Thursday.

The crack is in the same spot where one developed a year ago in the wake of heavy rainfall. At the time, ALDOT leveled it with asphalt.

Earlier Wednesday, ALDOT workers filled the new crack with asphalt to keep water from getting in and making it worse. Crews plan to dig out and rebuild the area Thursday, similar to what was done last year.

Drivers in the area should expect only one lane of traffic moving in the area Thursday, according to ALDOT. Crews will also be in the same are Friday for some pavement repairs on the other side of 231.