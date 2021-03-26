ALDOT investigating I-65 flooding

CULLMAN, Ala. – It’s been flooding so much lately along I-65 in Cullman transportation officials are investigating the area to get to the bottom of what’s causing the issues.

Those issues are causing all lanes of I-65 to shut down underneath the 278 overpass when severe weather happens.

News 19 is asking question, trying to figure out what’s causing the apparent trouble spot.

All lanes of I-65 were shut down between 10 a.m. and noon Thursday as heavy rain inundated the stretch of interstate.

The Alabama Department of Transportation have checked out the area for drainage issues.

“It appears things are draining properly,” said Seth Burkett with ALDOT, “there’s just been a lot of rain.”

The same thing happened at that part of I-65 during the storms on March 18.

While Burkett says they haven’t found anything wrong with drainage, he says they’re investigating further to see if there’s anything wrong beyond the weather.

No injuries or wrecks are associated with Thursday’s flooding on I-65 in Cullman, Burkett said.