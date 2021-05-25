ALDOT installs Trail of Tears national historic signs in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has authorized a local resident with the Trail of Tears Association to display official national historic trail signs on several roads in Limestone County.

Ardmore resident Ronny Cornelison was responsible for getting the signs placed in different areas along Highways 53, 72, and 251, including:

Highway 53 near the Tennessee State Line in the Ardmore traveling south

Highway 53 near 1st Street in Ardmore traveling north

Highway 251 0.3 miles south of Sterling Road traveling north

Highway 72 near the Elk River Bridge traveling east

Highway 72 near Highway 31 traveling east AND west

Highway 72 near County Line Road traveling west

“When I was volunteering in Ardmore and studying history no one ever pushed to get the trail marked in Limestone County,” said Cornelison. “I wanted the trail documented for future generations, so history is never forgotten.”

Local officials also reacted to the placement of the signs.

“We are proud and very appreciative of the Trail of Tears signs that have been added in our Town,” said Town of Ardmore Mayor Billy Shannon. “Our history is a very important part of our culture and we hope this helps to remind our children and citizens of the trials our past generations have endured.”

While most people are aware of the annual Trail of Tears motorcycle ride that comes through Limestone County on Highway 72, some are unaware that the actual Trail of Tears route went through the area too, in what is now the heart of Ardmore to Huntsville and onto what is now U.S. Highway 64 in Tennessee.