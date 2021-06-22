ALDOT: I-65 South to detour onto ramps at Exit 347 on June 23

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation advised motorists that all southbound traffic on Interstate 65 between Interstate 565 and Athens will be detoured onto Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 23.

Miller & Miller will be moving a large crane into position in preparation for the widening of the overpass.

Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 south.

ALDOT warns there will be delays and to plan accordingly. Reduce speed, be prepared to merge and exit. State troopers will be on scene to assist with traffic control.

Miller & Miller is currently working on a nearly $2.9 milion Rebuild Alabama project to widen the Huntsville Brownsferry Road overpass.

Additional lanes will also be constructed from U.S. 31 to I-65 in an upcoming Rebuild Alabama project, totaling $13.3 million.

The City of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville Brownsferry Road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in a separate project.