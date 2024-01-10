HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced that preparations have begun for a major rehabilitation project on the I-65 Tennessee River Bridges.

ALDOT said that nighttime lane closures are set to begin soon, and daytime lane closures could start as early as March.

According to officials, a contractor secured the contract for the project in September for a bid amount of $23,676,961. The project will include painting, cleaning, and repairing concrete and structural steel on bridges between Morgan and Limestone counties which are around 50 years old.

To install rigging, lane closures will be necessary between Sunday evenings and Friday mornings from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., nightly. No daytime lane closures are expected for drivers until March.

According to ALDOT, all daytime lane closures will be limited to specific work items such as concrete deck repairs, and asphalt widening on the approaches to the bridges.

Drivers should be made aware of shoulder closures, lane shifts, and reductions in lane width during the project which may slow down traffic.

Drivers should also plan for additional travel time, use alternate routes, and check traffic conditions on algotraffic.com or the ALGO Traffic App.

Officials said that the project could take around two and a half years to complete.