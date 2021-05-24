ALDOT: I-565 resurfacing to begin this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is expected to begin the nighttime resurfacing of just over eight miles of Interstate 565 in Madison and Huntsville this week.

According to a news release from ALDOT, work will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. The project is expected to take approximately one year to complete. Motorists should expect travel delays.

Wiregrass Construction is the contractor on the more than $16 million project that will provide resurfacing from east of the Intergraph Way underpass to east of the Triana Boulevard overpass.