ALDOT hopes to reopen Hwy 231 by the end of this year

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation officials will open bids next week on the second phase of the U.S. 231 landslide repair. They plant to construct twin bridges to span the unstable area on Brindlee Mountain.

ALDOT officials say their goal is to restore traffic to the closed section of highway between Morgan City and Lacey’s Spring in Morgan County by late 2020.

Hwy 231 was closed after severe pavement cracking caused by a substantial landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in February. Further investigation revealed a slide plane roughly 50 feet underground affecting about 1,000 feet of the highway in each direction.









Highway 231 in Lacey’s Spring (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: ALDOT)

ALDOT said they are providing financial incentive/disincentive to the project to encourage completion of the bridges in less than six months from the start of construction.

Bids for the project will be opened Friday, May 8. Following an expedited award process, ALDOT will notify the winning contractor. Construction is anticipated to start on June 1.

Reed Contracting is the contractor on the first phase of the repair. They continue to excavate the slide area to remove the overburden on the slide and reduce the depth from surface to solid rock.

So far they have removed 80 percent of the 220,000 cubic yards of earth and loose rock to be removed under the final design. Excavation is expected to be complete before bridge work begins.

Custom-fabricated bridge materials, including girders, bearing pads and casings will begin arriving this month.

ALDOT officials say they will continue to expedite all steps of this repair using all means available under the state of emergency declared by Gov. Kay Ivey.