ALDOT expects to have plan for fixing Highway 231 soon

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – An Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman said Wednesday the department hopes to have a plan soon for repairing Highway 231 on Brindlee Mountain.

Spokesman Seth Burkett said in an email that crews were “very close” to determining how much repairs will cost and how long it could take. He said a plan could be ready by early next week.

The road has been closed since early February, when heavy rains caused large cracks and the pavement began sliding.

Crews have been drilling at the site to determine how bad the slide is, the composition of the soil and rock underneath, and to install instruments for further monitoring of the slide, Burkett said.

Recent rain has slowed the work, Burkett said.