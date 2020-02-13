ALDOT closes southbound lanes of U.S. 231 near Hill Road

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 231 near Hill Road in Morgan County due to a crack in the road.

Brindlee Mountain Crack

WHNT News 19 received the notification from ALDOT at 2:55 a.m.

The southbound traffic will be diverted to Highway 36, Highway 67 then Highway 69, according to ALEA Corporal Joel Baker.

Drivers are advised to use caution, expect delays or find another route.

ALDOT says the road on Brindlee Mountain will remain closed until engineers are able to assess the situation. They say repairs were originally planned for Thursday, February 13th.

ALDOT says the crack developed earlier this week and got worse during Wednesday’s storms.

A portion of the road was closed on Tuesday.