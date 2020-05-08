ALDOT awards bid for U.S. 231 bridges in Morgan County, with Dec. 2 opening goal

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Birmingham contractor has won a bid to build the two bridges needed to reconnect a closed portion of Highway 231 in Morgan County.

Brasfield & Gorrie was awarded a $14.6 million contract to build the twin bridges that will span an unstable part of the mountain between Morgan City and Lacey’s Spring, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

That portion of U.S. 231 was closed in February after heavy rains caused the road to crack and begin sliding off down the mountainside.

Since then, ALDOT has had a contractor removing about 1,000 feet of the affected highway as well as the unstable land underneath it. The department said Reed Contracting has excavated about 95 percent of the 220,000 cubic yards of earth and loose rock that has to be removed. ALDOT said it is already buying custom-fabricated bridge materials to tighten the timeline of construction.

The bridge building is expected to begin June 1, but ALDOT said crews could be on the site before that doing preparation work. The goal is for the bridge to reopen before Dec. 2.

There could be up to $2.5 million in incentives paid to the contractor if the project is finished early enough, according to ALDOT. The company will receive a $33,000 deduction each day the project isn’t complete after the Dec. 2 deadline, and that amount increases to $50,000 per day after Jan. 1, 2021.