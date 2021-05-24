ALDI to relocate Decatur store

ALDI, one of the nation’s leading grocery chains, is relocating its store in Decatur.

For 15 years, the Decatur store has been located at 1000 Beltline Road, but the new location will simply move down the street to 1413 Beltline Road.

“One of the reasons ALDI is so successful is because we listen to our shoppers and have the ability to adapt,” said Amy Peters, ALDI’s Mount Juliet division vice president. “We decided to relocate the Decatur store so we can better serve the community. Decatur residents have been loyal ALDI customers for 15 years, and we can’t wait to show them the same ALDI they know and love but with a new store, allowing more space for their favorite products.”

The new store is set to open on Thursday, June 3 at 8:30 a.m. providing a seamless transition from the old store’s closure on Monday, May 31. The new Decatur store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.