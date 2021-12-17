Alcohol supply drying up, causing holiday concerns for local shop owners

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Whether it’s a simple light beer, a favorite rum, or a classy wine chances are you’ll have to pay up this holiday season thanks to unprecedented supply chain inflation.

“In the 50 years I’ve been in the beer business, I have never seen it like this,” Mickey’s Spirits & Wine owner Mickey Byrd told News 19.

Byrd said the issue has gone on since at least the beginning of the year and shows no signs of slowing down.

“We need (the supplies) here to be able to sell it,” Byrd said. “And there’s a problem with the delivery system of getting it to the distributor, and from the distributor to us.”

It’s affecting all forms of alcohol shipments, putting some small business owners in a bind for supply and reasonable prices.

Stache & Co. on Gunter Avenue reported some fall shipments of products not showing up at all, owner Ashley Haycraft said.

“I may not have what you want because of lack of delivery, and so you may have to go with a different product,” Byrd said.

Byrd, who also used to work for Alabama Alcohol and Beverage Control, said he has few words of advice.

“Just think differently and have a backup plan,” he said. “And as far as gifts, get it early.”

The U.S. Department of Labor reports the consumer price index for alcohol jumped a higher-than-expected 6.8% from November 2020, the highest annual inflation rate since 1982.