Alcohol delivery will become legal in Alabama in October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Starting this fall, Alabama will allow people to get beer, wine and liquor delivered to their homes. Gov. Kay Ivey’s spokeswoman said Monday that the Republican had signed the bill.

The bill will become law six months from the signature date, which is October 12, 2021.

The beverages would only be delivered to people 21 and older by companies licensed to deliver.

There would also be limits on how much could be delivered in a 24-hour period. For example, beer deliveries would be limited to five cases, and wine deliveries would be limited to 12 bottles.

Lawmakers have debated alcohol delivery bills for years, but the proposal never won final approval until this session.