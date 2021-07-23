Albertville woman pleads guilty to sodomy, bestiality

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville woman pled guilty to several charges including sodomy and bestiality.

The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office said Holly Renae Debord pled guilty to charges of sodomy, sexual torture, and bestiality in court on Friday.

All of Debord’s charges stem from the same incident in Guntersville in 2020. As part of a plea deal, other charges she was facing were dropped.

Debord pled guilty to two felonies and a misdemeanor, she now faces anywhere from 10 to 100 years or life in prison.

The DA said Debord entered a “blind plea,” so her sentence will be determined by Judge Abel after a sentencing hearing scheduled for September 7th.