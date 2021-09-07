Albertville woman faces sentencing on bestiality charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville woman is set to be sentenced for several charges including sodomy and bestiality.

Holly Debord pleaded guilty to two felonies and a misdemeanor back in July and she now faces anywhere from 10 to 100 years or life in prison.

All charges stem from an incident that happened in Guntersville in 2020 involving Debord and 53-year-old Van Christopher Havis.

Investigators told News 19 that a video was shared with community members through Facebook messenger, text messages, and e-mail.

Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson said at the time that it was, “one of the most disturbing and offensive, the facts of this case as I’ve been involved in criminal law for a long time.”

As part of a plea deal, other charges Debord was facing were dropped. That hearing is set for 1:30 on Tuesday.