Albertville woman charged with murdering woman found in ditch

MURDER ARREST: Albertville police say Leslie Kay Sims confessed to killing Jana Miller Chatman, who was found dead in a car on the side of Dixie Dale Road nov. 5.

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The Albertville Police Department (APD) has charged a woman with murder following an investigation into the body of a woman was found in a crashed vehicle on November 5.

Police confirm Leslie Kay Sims, 39, of Albertville, was charged with the murder of Jana Miller Chatman on Tuesday, November 23. Sims was brought in for questioning after detectives developed her as a suspect.

Officers were called to the scene of a car wreck on Dixie Dale Road the morning of November 5, where officers found a vehicle in a ditch with a woman lying dead outside of the vehicle. Investigators said several bullet shell casings were found at the scene.

Authorities later confirmed the victim as 32-year-old Jana Miller Chatman of Douglas.

Jana Miller Chatman

During the questioning, Sims confessed to the killing.

Sims is now in the custody of the Albertville City Jail. Detectives are sill working towards a motive in the murder.

According to APD, Sims is expected to be transferred to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

No bond has been set at this time pending Sims’ appearance before a Marshall County Judge. Investigators say more information will be given as it becomes available.