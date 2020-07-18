Albertville restaurant owner requests respect, kindness for employees during mandatory mask order

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – People in Alabama are now required to wear masks anytime they cannot keep a six-foot distance between themselves and others, including when going into and while leaving restaurants.

But some are not happy about it.

After an experience with a rude customer, the owner of Local Joe’s in Albertville is asking people to be respectful to her staff.

Sarah Williams has been a hostess at Local Joe’s in Albertville for just over a year. She recently had an experience like never before.

“I was pretty upset about it,” said Williams.

Williams told WHNT News 19 a man, woman, and child came in around 5 p.m. Thursday. She said when they were asked to put on a mask, the woman pushed back.

“She said that that was stupid and she called me stupid and she said we shouldn’t have to do that, then she started using the f word to me,” explained Williams.

Williams said she was following Governor Kay Ivey’s orders and did not want to get herself or her employer into trouble.

The customers ultimately left empty handed

“I was really sad when they told me it had happened, especially to Sarah because I know that she`s always smiling and always happy to customers and tries to accommodate as best as possible,” said Local Joe’s owner Karen Stanfield.

Stanfield took to social media and made a post to stick up for her employees

“Let everybody know that we were doing what we were told and that it’s not acceptable to be spoken to like that,” explained Stanfield.

Albertville resident Debra Thompson told WHNT News 19 she understands the need for the mandatory mask order and does not mind it if it slows the spread of COVID-19.

“I have no problem with it. I look at it like a rule. If you go to a place with shoes and shirts and shorts required, you do it, why wouldn’t you do it with a mask. Don’t take it out on the staff. It’s not fair to them, they work very hard for what they do,” said Thompson.

Local Joe’s sells masks for $1 if someone does not have one.

The business also offers curbside pickup and delivery for those who do not want to wear one inside

Stanfield said they understand that some people have medical conditions and can’t wear masks.

She told WHNT News 19 that if that Is the case, let the hostess know and they will allow you to eat inside.