Albertville remembers Mueller shooting victim David Lee Horton

ALBERTVILLE, Ala – The City of Albertville came together Saturday to remember, David Lee Horton, one of the victims in Tuesday’s deadly shooting at the Mueller Water Products plant.

Hundreds lined up to offer their condolences to the family of David Lee Horton. The 44-year-old husband was remembered as a doting father of five, who helped raise two of his step-children like his own.

“He went and bought a used car two months ago, so that my son could have a car,” said Taryn Horton.

Horton’s life was cut short Tuesday, after a colleague opened at fire at the Mueller Plant, before taking his own life.

“I don’t have any ill will or anything to say about Mueller’s safety procedures, because they had a plan in place, but I think that after this they’ll probably have more security. and I think a lot of places should do the same.”

A five year employee at Meuller, Horton started out as a grinder at the company, known for making fire hydrants, and was eager to grow and learn new skills.

“He wanted to learn to paint, he wanted to learn to grind, he wanted to learn to pour more metal, and he really enjoyed being up there,” said Taryn Horton.

Beloved at work, his coworkers lined up to pay their respects on Saturday, for a man the community says had a heart of gold.

“He loved everyone. Even if he didn’t have anything to do with you, he loved you,” said Taryn Horton.