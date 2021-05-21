Albertville Regional Airport prepares to rehab asphalt thanks to FAA grant

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The Albertville Regional Airport will soon get to work making some facility improvements.

It was recently awarded a roughly $585,0000 grant by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Director Jerry Cofield tells News 19 the money will be used to remove and replace the asphalt on one of the taxiways and one taxi lane.

“We are a corporate airport. 80% of our traffic is corporate in nature and those planes are getting larger and heavier and this asphalt is not designed to support those aircraft and this will allow us to go in and remove that asphalt and replace it with some asphalt that will support the weight of the aircraft,” explain Cofield.

Cofield tells News 19 that having a top-notch airport is important because it helps drive the economy and growth not only for Albertville but surrounding areas as well.