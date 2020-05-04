Albertville poultry plant employee tests positive for COVID-19, says initial test wasn’t ordered by hospital

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- Rhonda Martin has worked at Emmaus Foods since January.

“There are a lot of people from a lot of different walks of life. You don’t know where they’ve been, where their family has been,” said Martin.

Martin tells WHNT News 19 that she became sick in March.

She said she initially went to Marshall Medical Center South’s emergency room in March and was told she had bronchitis.

After a round of antibiotics, she became unwell again. Martin once again went to the Marshall Medical Center South emergency room on April 22, where she said they tested her for influenza and COVID-19.

Martin shared a photo of the paperwork disclosing her “pending test”.

“At the very beginning it was just the cough, severe cough, like I could not stop coughing. Then I had the vomiting, fever. I vomited for three days and three nights. My legs hurt really, really bad. They were weak and hurt,” explained Martin.

Martin said she never heard back from Marshall Medical Center, so she called them herself.

“I spoke to a nurse and I spoke to the charge nurse and they both told me that there was no record of it and it wasn’t ordered,” said Martin

She told WHNT News 19 that she went to the Marshall County Health Department on April 29th to be tested for COVID-19.

Four days later, she got her results: Positive for COVID-19.

“I never thought I’d have this. Never. I mean, never, but it happened. And I was safe. I wore my mask. I wore gloves. I dipped my gloves in the bleach and water at work every 15 minutes and it still happened,” explained Martin.

Marhsall Medical Centers officials told WHNT News 19 they could not confirm whether Martin was tested. They added that they also do not have a report of any test being unreturned on those dates.

Martin said she is becoming more and more concerned for the public’s safety now that more retailers are opening back up.

“There’s people out there, before, without masks and all and the kids running all over but now because Governor Kay Ivey said, ‘Well, open up this that and the other,’ I think people are thinking, okay, we’re good. There’s no masks, there’s babies in dirty carts. There’s kids running and touching everything,” said Martin.

Martin told WHNT News 19 she believes she was exposed to novel coronavirus at Emmaus Foods.

“I just go to work and home. So, it had to be at my job place because at the beginning of course when it was first starting, we didn’t wear masks and you work side by side,” said Martin.

Martin does not have health insurance. She said she was told by Marshall County Health Department that a physician would watch over her, but not treat her.

She said she has several health conditions that make her susceptible to the novel coronavirus including high blood pressure and an immune-deficiency disorder.

She also lives with nine others, so she is worried for their health, as well.

Martin told WHNT News 19 that Emmaus Foods said she may return to work once she is retested and gets a negative result.