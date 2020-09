ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing juvenile in Albertville.

Police say Laney Knight, 17, was last seen at her home on September 1.

Investigators described Knight as being 5’7″ tall, weighing 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and Champion shorts.

If you have any information, please call the APD Detective Division at 256-891-8274.