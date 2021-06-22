Albertville Police request ATF help in mass shooting investigation

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- It has been one week since a mass shooting at the Mueller Company manufacturing plant in Albertville.

Questions still remain about what happened inside the facility and why the gunman went on a shooting spree, killing two and hurting two others, before killing himself.

“There’s just so many moving pieces and different parts. it’s just going to take some time. It’s not a quick fix or easy resolution. It’s a process and we have to work through it,” explained Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith told News 19 they have talked to countless people who may be able to solve that.

They also have the FBI and now the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisting.

“In Alabama, guns are not required to be registered. We have reached out to the ATF to run a trace on the gun. Unless there’s something I’m unaware of, pretty much all that’ll tell us is who the original purchaser was of the firearm,” said Smith.

He said they run a weapon trace after every shooting.

When News 19 asked if the laws should change to make shooting investigations easier or to prevent shootings from happening, Smith said, “I don’t know how that would be feasible. I don’t know how you could do it without infringing on the rights of the constitution.”

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Horton did have a gun permit through his agency.

He said they performed a thorough background check on Horton, but because Alabama is a shall-issue state and he qualified, they had to issue the permit.

Smith said investigators have tried speaking with the two surviving shooting victims but due to their medical conditions, they have not been successful.