Albertville police arrest man for rape, sex abuse of child

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — An Albertville man was arrested on charges of rape and sexual abuse of a child from a 2016 incident, police said.

Mateo Reynoso, 22, was arrested without incident Friday evening in Guntersville without incident, Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said.

Reynoso is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Smith said the incident occurred in 2016, and the allegations were made on Friday.

Reynoso was booked into the Marshall County Jail on $25,000 bond.