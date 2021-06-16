Albertville pastor asks for prayers for mass shooting victims

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Two of the victims in Tuesday’s deadly shooting at the Mueller manufacturing plant in Albertville are still at Erlanger Hospital fighting for recovery.

22-year-old Isaac Byrd is one of those men.

The lead pastor here at the Crossroads Assembly of God tells News 19 it is like they have watched Byrd grow up over the last eight years.

He is a part of the church family and they are devastated that one of their own was critically hurt by a mass gunman.

Byrd could typically be found behind the drum set at the church on Sunday mornings.

“(He is a) very talented person; vocalist. He doesn’t sing very often but when he does, he sounds like an angel. Drums, he’s unbelievable on percussion and bass guitar, he’s multi talented. He’s a gift,” said Crossroads Assembly of God lead pastor Glenn Randall.

The church is currently getting ready for its annual fireworks stand fundraiser.

It is something Byrd would have been helping with.

But instead, he is in the hospital after being shot by a coworker early Tuesday morning.

Randall describes Byrd as a diligent, responsible, and respectful person.

“You won’t meet a person that has ever known him more than 10 minutes that will have anything bad to say about him,” he said.

“It’s unnerving but I’m certain the same feelings have been experienced by countless others and sad to say in the last several years as these types of things seem to have escalated and so it’s always a tragedy and always impacts families in a horrible way,” added Randall.

He says through the Assemblies of God, Byrd is getting prayers from people they have never met across the state and even Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Randall asks for continued prayers for complete restoration for Byrd and the other man critically hurt in the shooting, Casey Sampson as well as prayers for comfort and peace for the families of Micheal Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton who were killed by Andreas “Andy” Horton.

Police found Andreas’ body around five hours after the mass shooting near Guntersville City Cemetery with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.