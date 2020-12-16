Albertville Museum reopens in new location downtown

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Pieces of Albertville history now have a new home.

The Albertville Museum has reopened in its new location in the heart of downtown.

Volunteers have been working since February to restore the two adjoining buildings back to their former glory.

They moved from the small former church building into the former bank and mercantile buildings for more space.

Volunteers told News 19 they removed plaster and paneling from the walls, removed drop ceilings, pulled up carpets and restored the flooring and added all new lighting.

“We have pictures dating back to probably the 1880s. The oldest artifact we have belonged to a family member here of our museum board. We have an 1834 county business ledger that was a county business here. So, you come in, you know the history of the town. We can show you what it was like when it started and what it’s like now,” explained board member Danny Maltbie.

Admission to the Albertville Museum is free.

It is open Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.