Albertville man indicted for girlfriend’s murder

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A Marshall County grand jury has indicted a man for the shooting death of his girlfriend on Christmas Eve.

Tevin Christopher Markeith Hampton, 28, was indicted on a murder charge Jan. 12 for the death of Amanda Jean Hood, according to court documents.

Hampton is accused of shooting Hood multiple times at Suntrace Apartments in the early morning hours of Dec. 24. He was arrested at a gas station about a mile away.

Albertville police said the shooting stemmed from an argument. The two had been together for about two years, they said.

Hampton has been in the Marshall County Jail since his arrest. His bond is set at $100,000.