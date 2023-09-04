ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Albertville High School student died Monday morning following a wreck on Alabama Highway 205, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says they were called to the scene of the single vehicle wreck at approximately 7 a.m.

Upon arriving on the scene, a the 16-year-old male was pronounced dead.

Albertville High School shared the following statement to their Facebook page regarding the loss of the student:

Please keep AHS in your thoughts and prayers today. AHS was notified this morning that we tragically lost one of our students in a vehicle accident. Due to student privacy we cannot release the name at this time. AHS will have multiple counselors on campus tomorrow for any student that may need help coping with such a tragedy. Albertville High School Facebook

Under office policy, the name of the minor will not be released. The Albertville Police Department is investigating the crash.