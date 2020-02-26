Albertville High seniors take oath of enlistment during first-ever outer space ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Several graduating seniors made big commitments Wednesday in front of their peers at a first-of-its-kind ceremony.

They each took the oath of enlistment ceremony with U.S. Army colonel and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan.

This was the first-ever, nationwide live oath of enlistment ceremony from outer space.

The Albertville high schoolers joined more than 850 other future soldiers participating from more than 130 locations across the country.

At the end of the ceremony, Morgan conducted a question-and-answer session with some of the new enlistees at Space Center Houston and participating venues from across the country.