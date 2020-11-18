Albertville High School principal moving into virtual principal role

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville High School Principal Deidra Tidwell is transferring into a new position with the school district as a “virtual” principal, Albertville City Schools officials said Wednesday.

Superintendent Boyd English said Tidwell’s job will be to oversee students learning virtually. He said the district currently has 1,000 students in virtual learning, and 33 percent of Albertville High’s students are learning from home.

Tidwell will also be responsible for recruiting, English said, as the district is facing a teacher shortage.

Tidwell had been Albertville High’s principal since January 2016 and was an assistant principal there for six years before that.