Albertville High School hosts graduation with COVID-19 safety precautions in place

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Two months after the originally scheduled graduation, the Albertville High School class of 2020 is finally able to have a ceremony.

However, there are several safety precautions in place as the COVID-19 crisis is ongoing.

“Graduation is a really, really special time for seniors and then so many of our students will either go off to college, military or into a career and so for a lot of them, this is the last time they’ll be together and it’s the last time they’ll be recognized as Albertville High School students,” said Albertville High School principal Dr. Deidra Tidwell. “So even with the unique circumstances that we had, we wanted to find a way to celebrate them. So, when the circumstance happened where we had to cancel their graduation in May, we postponed the date as far out as we could hoping that situations would be improved and that guidelines would be put in place.”

320 of the 343 graduates will walk across the field in Aggie Stadium.

Many were unable to walk, including those who enlisted in the military.

The chairs are spaced out on the field to ensure the graduates are socially distanced.

The graduates will wear matching Aggie masks when they are unable to social distance, like when they are walking in and out of the stadium and when gathering back at the Fine Arts Center.

There is also a hand sanitizing station for after they get their diploma.

“It was important to me as principal that if the students wanted me to shake their hand because that’s an important thing for a principal and for a student a lot of times, that I would be willing to do that but if they don’t feel good about that then we’re just going to do a fist bump, they don’t have to shake my hand, so it’s going to be their choice,” said Tidwell.

The school will have masks to give out for those who need one.

To watch the livestream of the graduation, click here.