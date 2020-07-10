Albertville, Guntersville schools prepare for start of school next month

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Educators in Albertville and Guntersville city schools will report to work for professional development at the beginning of August.

Guntersville teachers will start professional development Aug. 3, where they will be learning a new virtual instruction tool, Superintendent Brett Stanton said in a letter to parents. Students were originally scheduled to start school Aug. 6, but that date was moved to Aug. 12 in order to give teachers time to get familiar with the new system, he said.

Parents have already been surveyed as to whether they would prefer virtual or classroom instruction, Stanton said. They will get to choose one for students soon, he said. Once a decision is made, students are locked into that decision for a nine-week period.

Albertville City Schools’ plan calls for teachers to prepare for the year Aug. 6-14. Those teacher work days also will include getting familiar with online instruction tools.

Virtual enrollment began Friday for students and ends July 24. Students who enroll for virtual learning will not have the opportunity to switch to classroom learning until January 2021.

Students will be brought back to Albertville schools in phases Aug. 17-19.