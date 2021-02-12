Albertville Food City is hiring for new store

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Food City has two hiring events planned for its new store under construction in Albertville.

The grocery store chain announced events on Feb. 15-16 and March 8-9. Both events will take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, located at 316 East Sand Mountain Drive.

Food City is hiring full-time and part-time positions for its supermarket that is being built at the Albertville Marketplace on Highway 431.

Positions available include cashiers, stockers, meat cutters, cake decorators and pharmacy positions. The company also provides benefits including health care, 401(k) matching and stock ownership.

Interested applicants can apply online at Food City’s website. Qualified candidates will then be contacted to schedule an interview time.