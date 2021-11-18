Albertville firefighter injured in house fire

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – One Albertville firefighter was injured in a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis confirmed one of the department’s firefighters was injured while fighting the fire and taken to the University of Alabama Birmingham Burn Center.

Ennis said the firefighter is in good condition but did suffer serious burns, and will remain at UAB’s Burn Center through the weekend.

According to the Sand Mountain Reporter, the Albertville Fire Department was called to a house fire on Hustleville Road around 2 p.m.

The owner of the house wasn’t home when the fire started but came home and discovered the fire.

Ennis said a State Fire Marshall will visit the scene Thursday to investigate and possibly determine a cause. The house is considered a total loss.