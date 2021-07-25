Albertville Fire & Rescue receives $28K grant from Firehouse Subs

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Last week, Albertville Fire and Rescue found themselves among the local departments selected to receive a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

According to a Facebook post, the foundation provided a $28,000 grant to “help keep Albertville safer than ever.”

The grant was used to purchase a new Hurst cutter, spreader, and Ram EDraulic tools.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Over the last 16 years, it became dedicated to assisting first responders with lifesaving equipment, disaster relief, education, and military support.