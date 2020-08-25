Albertville City Schools students begin staggered start to 2020-2021 school year

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville City Schools are back in session. The district started its staggered student return Monday where one-third of students came back.

The district will do that through Wednesday before all traditional students are back on Thursday.

Superintendent Boyd English told News 19 the staggered start is beneficial to getting all the students on the same page.

“We felt it was very important for them to go in and get accustomed to the changes because their classroom definitely will not look the same, but our goals are still the same and that’s to make sure we provide the best possible education for our students even in the midst of this pandemic,” said English.

English said about 20% of students have enrolled in the virtual learning option.

He explained if they were to need to close due to a coronavirus outbreak, they have planned in advance enough to switch everyone to the virtual option seamlessly.