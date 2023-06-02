ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Albertville City Schools have officially named their interim superintendent as the search for a permanent replacement begins.

Assistant Superintendent Todd Watkins has been named as the interim as the Albertville City School Board begins to find a new candidate after Superintendent Dr. Boyd K. English retired on May 25 after six years in the role.

Watkins will officially assume responsibility of interim superintendent on July 1, with English’s last day set for June 30.

As interim superintendent, Watkins will help transition Albertville City Schools into a new leadership era.

“Albertville is full of great promise, and we must continue working together with the City of Albertville, the community, and industry partners to support our teachers for the success of all students,” said Watkins. “I am honored by the confidence the Board of Education has placed on me to lead the district during this critical transition.”

Watkins enters the role with a long history of educational experience. Before serving as assistant superintendent, Watkins served as Albertville’s executive director of career technology education and student services, overseeing numerous aspects of the Albertville City Schools district.

During the meeting, school board members also outlined the job description for the new superintendent that they will name in August. The job description includes experience requirements, salary and an application packet for those interested in applying.

Information for applicants can be found here.