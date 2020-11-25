Albertville City Schools full-time employees receive $400 appreciation bonus

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The Albertville Board of Education is saying a big thank you to its full-time employees for all of their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Boyd English told News 19 that in the spirit of Thanksgiving, the district is giving all full-time school and Spur employees a one-time appreciation bonus of$400.

He said that this is just a small token of appreciation for the educators, custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and more that continue going above and beyond.

“This has been school done in a different way to allow our students to have some sense of normalcy and to get back and do those things that they enjoy. Our adults, our employees, educators do an amazing job in molding our young people, so we wanted to say thank you,” said English.

English added when school let out Friday, about 15 teachers and 15 students were out due to COVID-19.

Students return from Thanksgiving break to class on Nov. 30 and are expected to stay until Christmas break three weeks later.