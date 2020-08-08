Albertville City School teachers training for return of students

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville City Schools students will be going back to the classroom a week later than expected.

The delay is due to teachers needing more time to get the virtual guides aligned with the traditional ones.

Teachers are back in the classrooms at Albertville Primary school getting things organized for the kid’s return.

Another reason for the delay, is they need to finish installing the plexiglass barriers in each classroom to make sure the students are as protected as possible from COVID-19.

All teachers start virtual training tomorrow to ensure no matter which program students chose, they all get the same education.