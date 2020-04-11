Albertville church prepares for drive-through Easter egg hunt during COVID-19 crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- Brashers Chapel in Albertville is not letting COVID-19 dampen any of their Easter plans.

Congregation members are getting ready for a one-of-a-kind Easter egg hunt.

“We decided to do a drive through egg hunt just so that the kids can get out of their houses and enjoy a little time outside. Maybe something like their traditional egg hunt that they used to get to do, but this is just a safer alternative for them,” said Brashers Chapel children’s director Heather Turner.

“The church is not a building. The church is a body of believers, and so, just because we’re not able to meet in the building doesn’t mean we can’t come together,” said Brashers Chapel senior pastor Steve Stewart.

Turner said they are doing what they can to ensure they keep everything clean while they prep.

“We’ve worn gloves while we were stuffing those eggs. Made sure we’re keeping our social distancing while we're doing all of that. And then there will be no contact when the children come through,” explained Turner.

Parents can drive their children through the parking lot to hunt for the larger eggs which were all handmade by members of the congregation.

There will be about 60 of the large eggs hanging from awnings and set up in the grass.

At the end of the route, each kid gets a bag stuffed with candy-filled eggs, including the ever-elusive prize egg.

Organizers have put together 150 bags for the kids. The drive through egg hunt is from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday. The church is located on 1631 Brashers Chapel Rd.

The drive-in Easter service has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday night in order to beat the severe weather Sunday.