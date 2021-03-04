Albertville church hopes to help feed the hungry with drive-through food bank

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Church of God of the Union Assembly in Albertville is hoping to help even more people who are food insecure through its food bank.

They have operated a food bank for over 10 years, but have made some changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, including turning it into a drive-through, wearing masks and gloves, and sanitizing a lot more.

Volunteers currently give boxes of meat, cereals, starches, and snacks to around 25 or 30 families, which feeds anywhere from 50 to 100 people each week.

“We were going pretty strong then but like I said the numbers have picked up since the corona. I guess a lot more people are out of work and just not able to get out like they normally do. A lot of people I guess used to go to momma’s and eat and they may not be able to get out now. They may be stuck at their homes and this may help them in their home,” said church member Ellie Childress.

The drive-through food bank is located in a small building at the back of the church on Chloris Street every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.