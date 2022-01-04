Albertville business fire shuts down traffic on U.S Highway 431

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A business fire stopped traffic on U.S Highway 431 for a couple of hours Tuesday night while crews worked to put out the fire.

Albertville Fire Department Deputy Chief Brent Ennis said five units responded to a structure fire near the 431/Kilpatrick Road intersection around 6:30 p.m.

Ennis said employees were inside the shop working when they heard something explode and the building caught on fire. He added that no one was hurt in the fire.

The roof of the building collapsed in and is a total loss, according to Ennis.

Traffic was shut down in the area while first responders worked to put out the fire.

One lane of southbound traffic was opened around 8 p.m.