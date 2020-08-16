Alaskan 10-year-old gets shopping spree

A 10-year-old Alaskan girl got her dream day, courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Lauren Guice was surprised with a shopping spree to remember at two stores in Anchorage.

The 10-year-old was given more than $1,000 to spend at Target; the pre-teen and her family even had the entire store to themselves.

Lauren is battling an ovarian tumor.

The shopping spree allowed her to temporarily forget about her medical concerns, and just enjoy buying some of her favorite things.

If you thought the shopping spree was awesome, Lauren’s mom says after it, a family friend gave her daughter a puppy.

They’ve named the miniature dachshund Kepler.