Alaska airport closes after bomb threat diverts cargo plane

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An airport in Alaska is closed after a bomb threat was made regarding a cargo plane from the United States heading to Asia and the plane had to be diverted to Anchorage to be searched.

Inbound flights to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport were closed Saturday morning. The airport manager says the Federal Aviation Administration has closed the air space out of an abundance of caution.

Anchorage Airport spokesman Eland Conway says the plane is being searched in a secure, remote section of the airport. The FBI and Anchorage Police are on scene and leading the investigation.