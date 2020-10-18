Alabama’s voter registration deadline is Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Monday, October 19 is the last day for Alabama residents to register to vote for the general election.

To submit an application to register to vote:

You must be a citizen of the United States.

You must live in the State of Alabama.

You must be at least 18 years of age on or before election day.

You must not be barred from voting by reason of a disqualifying felony conviction.

You must not have been judged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law.

Eligible residents can register online at AlabamaVotes.gov, by using the mobile app ‘Vote for Alabama,’ or by visiting their county board of registrars office.

If you’re registering online, you have until 11:59 p.m. on October 19 to do so.

The Secretary of State’s Office will be available until 11:59 p.m. on October 19 to assist with any questions or concerns regarding voter registration. The office can be reached at 334-242-7200. The Elections Division can be reached at 334-242-7210.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote in Alabama. Check your registration status, click here.