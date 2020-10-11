Alabama’s offense led the Tide to a victory over Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. – The number two ranked Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Ole Miss Saturday 63-48 Saturday.

There wasn’t a whole lot of defense from either team, but both Alabama and Ole Miss were on fire on offense.

The 1,370 total yards of offense between the Rebels and the Tide in the week three matchup is the most in history in a SEC game.

Alabama starting quarterback Mac Jones was 28/32, throwing for 417 yards and two touchdowns. Star running back Najee Harris had a career high five touchdowns.

After the win, head coach Nick Saban improves to 21-0 against his former assistant coaches.

The Tide will host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, October 17 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.