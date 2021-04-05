Alabama’s expansion of vaccine eligibility including ages 16+ starts Monday

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CAMDEN, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has officially vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older. The new guidelines went into effect on Monday.

Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement Friday in Camden while touring a National Guard mobile vaccine clinic in her home county of Wilcox. She calls vaccines “our ticket back to normal.”

More than 1.1 million people have received at least one vaccine dose in Alabama, and more than 660,000 are fully vaccinated.

But federal statistics show the state still trailing the rest of the nation in its vaccination rate.

It’s important to keep in mind that, as of April 5, 2021, Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine that the FDA has approved for those who are 16 years old. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are both approved for those 18 and older.